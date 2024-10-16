ADVERTISEMENT

Hindalga inmate found unconscious in cell, dies after being shifted to hospital

Published - October 16, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate of the Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi died in the District Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.M. Girish Ballari was admitted to the hospital after he tried to end his life in his cell on Tuesday. He was serving life sentence.

Some inmates found him unconscious and sought the help of officers to shift him to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he died the next day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers are investigating. A case has been registered in the Rural Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US