Hindalga inmate found unconscious in cell, dies after being shifted to hospital

Published - October 16, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate of the Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi died in the District Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

B.M. Girish Ballari was admitted to the hospital after he tried to end his life in his cell on Tuesday. He was serving life sentence.

Some inmates found him unconscious and sought the help of officers to shift him to hospital.

But he died the next day.

Officers are investigating. A case has been registered in the Rural Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

