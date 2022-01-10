HIMS staff, college students test positive

Hassan

10 January 2022

A total of 161 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Monday. They included staff members of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and students of Women’s Polytechnic College in Hassan.

Two doctors, two nursing staff and a D-group employee at HIMS who tested positive for the infection have been quarantined. The Health and Family Welfare Department staff had collected samples of students of Women’s Polytechnic College. Among them, 21 students tested positive.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were reported in Hassan taluk, 15 in Channarayapatna, 10 each in Alur and Arkalgud, 16 in Holenarsipur, six in Arsikere, two in Sakleshpur and one in Belur. There are 676 active cases in the district. So far 1,384 people have died due to the infection.