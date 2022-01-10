Karnataka

HIMS staff, college students test positive

A total of 161 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Monday. They included staff members of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and students of Women’s Polytechnic College in Hassan.

Two doctors, two nursing staff and a D-group employee at HIMS who tested positive for the infection have been quarantined. The Health and Family Welfare Department staff had collected samples of students of Women’s Polytechnic College. Among them, 21 students tested positive.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were reported in Hassan taluk, 15 in Channarayapatna, 10 each in Alur and Arkalgud, 16 in Holenarsipur, six in Arsikere, two in Sakleshpur and one in Belur. There are 676 active cases in the district. So far 1,384 people have died due to the infection.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 5:09:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hims-staff-college-students-test-positive/article38217351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY