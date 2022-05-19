HIMS graduation ceremony

Fresh graduates in medicine must be aware of efforts to exploit the intellectual capacity of the country by external forces, A.S.Kiran Kumar, former chairman of ISRO and member of the Space Commission, has said.

In his address at the 11 th graduation ceremony of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan on Wednesday, he said that in the past the country lost its natural resources. Those who ruled the land carried the natural resources and brought back the finished products to sell at higher rates. “Now there is a worry of the intellectual capacity of Indians being exploited. Fresh graduates need to be aware of such a trend”, he said.

Advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, had been contributing to the healthcare sector immensely. Artificial intelligence could be of great help in treating patients in the coming days. The fresh graduates would be exposed to all these tools once they get into the field, he said.

Mr. Kiran Kumar said advanced technologies in the field of communication had brought significant changes in the lives of common people. “Earlier people had to wait for long hours to get a call through. Now, a small gadget in your hands can take you across the globe within seconds. The satellites launched by ISRO have helped fishermen in their business”, he said.

R. Balasubramaniam, member of the Capacity Building Commission, B.C. Ravi Kumar, Dean and Director of HIMS and others were present. As many as 99 students received graduation certificates.

