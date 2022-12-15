  1. EPaper
Himalayan expedition for Nursing community

December 15, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tiger Adventure Foundation in association with Mountain Goat is organising a Himalayan expedition for female nurses between May 5 and 17, 2023.

According to a press statement, Foundation’s Chairman D.S.D Solanki, the team of nurses participating in the expedition is expected to celebrate the International Nurses Day on May 12 by reaching a height of 14,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayan ranges in Himachal Pradesh.

The team scheduled to return to Mysuru on May 17. The cost of the project will be raised through crowd funding apart from the support extended by Diya Foundation and Ladies Circle India, the press statement added.

