Himachal Pradesh examining Karnataka’s skill development model for adoption

Published - October 09, 2024 11:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

The Himachal Pradesh government is examining the possibility of adopting skill development programmes and initiatives from Karnataka.

During a meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh’s Minister for Town Planning, Housing, and Technical Education Rajesh Kumar Dharmani praised Karnataka’s efforts in enhancing employability skills. He expressed keen interest in implementing similar strategies in his home State after discussions with his Karnataka counterpart and Minister for Skill Development and Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil.

Mr. Dharmani, who visited Karnataka to study its skill development initiatives, was particularly impressed by the International Migration Centre-Karnataka. The centre has facilitated the employment of skilled workers — such as drivers, nurses, fitters, and technicians — in countries like the UAE, various European nations, and Japan.

“Karnataka has successfully placed skilled workers in international markets by focusing on employability skills. I am eager to adopt several of these programmes in Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka, with its leadership in technology and as the hub of numerous IT companies, offers invaluable long-term insights,” Mr. Dharmani said.

Dr. Patil, who hosted the Himachal delegation, assured them that Karnataka would collaborate to share knowledge and upskilling programmes to support the development of Himachal Pradesh, an official release stated.

