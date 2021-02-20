Karnataka

Hill cleaning drive today

Chikkamagaluru district administration, in association with non-governmental organisations, has decided to clean the tourist spots along Chandradrona Hill Ranges on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay held a meeting on the preparation for the drive. Hundreds of people visit the tourist spots every day and they litter the place. “The drive will start at 7 a.m. at Town Canteen Circle in the city. The administration has identified 11 places, including Bababudangiri, Mullayyanagiri, Manikyadhara, and Seetalayyanagiri, to clean”, he said.

The police, officers of the Forest and Excise Departments, City Municipal Council, Social Welfare Department, Scouts and Guides, Round Table India, Rotary Club, and Wild Caps are participating.

