Hike in SC/ST quota: Karnataka govt. issues notification

The revised reservation matrix in Karnataka that increases the quota for Scheduled Castes to 17% and Scheduled Tribes to 7%, taking the total reservation to 56%, came to effect from Tuesday.

The Social Welfare Department on Monday issued a notification to this effect. Earlier, the Governor had given his assent to The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, aimed at increasing reservation in proportion to their population.

However, a section of officials from the SC community pointed out the notification does not state how to implement it. “It should have been in detail to state what would be covered under it. There are several recruitment notifications that have been issued already, which should be covered by the new law. The notification is silent on such matters,” said a senior official.

Circular issued

Meanwhile, the government also issued an important circular, issuing clarifications on promotion and filling backlog posts. It stated that officials effecting promotions should stick to the 1978 order on consequential seniority and the 2015 order for filling backlog posts. It also asked the officials deciding on these matters to follow the 2021 circular on vacancy-based reservation.

“Despite clarity in 1978 order, several departmental heads had cited the 1999 order to effect promotions. This had snatched promotion avenues to SC/ST officials. We welcome the government’s circular,” said State Government SC/ST Employees Association president D. Chandrashekaraiah. He added, “We will file atrocity cases from now on against officials who wilfully violate the latest circular. We will also claim those backlog posts that were not given to the community by citing the 1999 order.”