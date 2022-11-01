Hike in SC/ST quota: Karnataka govt. issues notification

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised reservation matrix in Karnataka that increases the quota for Scheduled Castes to 17% and Scheduled Tribes to 7%, taking the total reservation to 56%, came to effect from Tuesday.

The Social Welfare Department on Monday issued a notification to this effect. Earlier, the Governor had given his assent to The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, aimed at increasing reservation in proportion to their population.

However, a section of officials from the SC community pointed out the notification does not state how to implement it. “It should have been in detail to state what would be covered under it. There are several recruitment notifications that have been issued already, which should be covered by the new law. The notification is silent on such matters,” said a senior official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Circular issued

Meanwhile, the government also issued an important circular, issuing clarifications on promotion and filling backlog posts. It stated that officials effecting promotions should stick to the 1978 order on consequential seniority and the 2015 order for filling backlog posts. It also asked the officials deciding on these matters to follow the 2021 circular on vacancy-based reservation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Despite clarity in 1978 order, several departmental heads had cited the 1999 order to effect promotions. This had snatched promotion avenues to SC/ST officials. We welcome the government’s circular,” said State Government SC/ST Employees Association president D. Chandrashekaraiah. He added, “We will file atrocity cases from now on against officials who wilfully violate the latest circular. We will also claim those backlog posts that were not given to the community by citing the 1999 order.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Reservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app