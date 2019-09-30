Hike in pension for wrestlers

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday announced an increase in the monthly pension of wrestlers (pehelwans) from ₹500 to ₹1,000. He was speaking after inaugurating the Dasara wrestling event at D. Devaraja Urs Multipurpose Stadium.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of spectator gallery at the stadium to come up at a cost of ₹3 crore. Veteran wrestler D. Kari Gowda from K.G. Koppal brought the sports torch to the stadium. It was handed over to the CM who gave it to the organisers. The first bout was between Swaroop Gowda of Kanakapura and Chetan Gowda from Nazarabad.

The CM later inaugurated the flower show at Kuppanna Park. This year’s highlight is the replica of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle with the statue of the last Maharaja of Mysore.