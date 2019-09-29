Karnataka

Hike in entry fee for Brindavan Gardens

There is an increase in vehicle parking, bridge toll fee also

As the historical Brindavan Gardens gears up to welcome tourists during the Dasara season, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.’s (CNNL) decision to effect a hike in the entry fee for the tourist destination from October 1 has come as a shocker.

According to the CNNL, the entry fee has been raised from ₹20 to ₹50 for adults, and from ₹2 to ₹10 for students. Vehicle parking charges have also been increased, from ₹25 to ₹50, and for heavy tourist vehicles up to ₹100.

The toll fee of the bridge near the reservoir has increased from ₹50 for cars up to ₹200 for heavy trucks. The tourist spot attracts nearly three lakh visitors a year, and the number sees a steep surge during the Dasara season.

