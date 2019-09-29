Hike in entry fee for Brindavan Gardens

As the historical Brindavan Gardens gears up to welcome tourists during the Dasara season, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.’s (CNNL) decision to effect a hike in the entry fee for the tourist destination from October 1 has come as a shocker.

According to the CNNL, the entry fee has been raised from ₹20 to ₹50 for adults, and from ₹2 to ₹10 for students. Vehicle parking charges have also been increased, from ₹25 to ₹50, and for heavy tourist vehicles up to ₹100.

The toll fee of the bridge near the reservoir has increased from ₹50 for cars up to ₹200 for heavy trucks. The tourist spot attracts nearly three lakh visitors a year, and the number sees a steep surge during the Dasara season.