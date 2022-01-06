Hike in cellular, data tariff condemned

Students staged a protest under the aegis of AIDYO against the hike in tariff of cellular and data services in Dharwad.

HUBBALLI

06 January 2022 19:23 IST

Scores of students staged a demonstration under the aegis of All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) in Dharwad on Wednesday protesting against what they termed as arbitrary hike in mobile recharge and data pack tariff.

Addressing the protestors, AIDYO district president Bhavanishankar Gouda said that at a time when the life of the common people has been adversely affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the telephone companies have increased tariff by 100% in a year.

Especially post COVID-19, dependency on mobile phones and data packages has increased. Particularly, the students and youths are dependent on mobile phones for their studies and work. And, when online classes are being held because of the fear of the pandemic, the arbitrary decision to increase tariff will further affect their lives, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“At a time when mobile phones have become an inevitable part of people’s life, telecom service providers have once again increased tariff by 20% to 25%. It is highly shocking that the regulatory authority, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has gone into silent mode at such a crucial time,” he said.

Mr. Bhavanishankar said that AIDYO will urge the TRAI to immediately intervene and stop the “daylight robbery” by telecom companies.

He said that earlier the public sector company, BSNL, was systematically weakened and private telecom companies allowed to control the market. And, now, they are being allowed to loot the people. He said that TRAI should immediately intervene and the Union Government too should take the requisite steps to reduce the burden on mobile phone users.

AIDYO district secretary Ranajit Dhoopad and others led the protest.

Subsequently, a memorandum seeking fulfilment of various demands, including immediate withdrawal of the hike, revival of BSNL and immediate stop to further privatisation of telecom services, was submitted to the district authorities.