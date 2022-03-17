Hijab verdict: Muslim traders observe bandh

Traders from the Muslim community across Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu observed a bandh and locked their shops and enterprises to protest the government’s stance on hijab and the verdict of the High Court of Karnataka.

The bandh call was issued by the entrepreneurs from the community and evoked strong response. A majority of the shops and businesses in Udayagiri, Mandi Mohalla, Sadawy Road, Rajiv Nagar etc., in Mysuru city wore a deserted look and even vehicle movement was skeletal for the greater part of the day.

Other areas where the impact of the bandh was perceptible included Meena Bazar, Pulikeshi Road, Mission Hospital Road, Nachanahalli Palya, and Ghousia Nagar. In areas where the businesses are owned by different communities, a majority of the shops owned by the minority community remained closed, as on Ashoka Road.

There was similar response to the bandh called by the Federation of Muslim Organisations in Chamarajanagar and the impact was felt in Chamarajanagar town, Kollegal, Gundlupet, and Hanur. The bandh also received positive response from the community members in Kodagu. Security had been beefed up to prevent any untoward incidents.