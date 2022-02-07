Hijab row takes a new turn as blue shawls counter saffron shawls in Chikkamagaluru college

A file photo of authorities stopped hijab-clad students at the gate of Government PU College in Kundapur, Udupi district on February 3, 2022.

Hassan

07 February 2022 15:37 IST

A section of students identified with Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha came wearing blue shawls and expressed support for Muslim girls wearing hijab to classrooms

The row over students wearing hijab took a new turn in Chikkamagaluru on February 7 when nearly 30 students of IDSG Government First Grade College arrived wearing blue shawls and raised slogans in support of Muslim girls.

The students, identified with Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, wore blue shawls and chanted Jai Bhim slogans. They said they were in support of wearing hijab in colleges as part of religious practice.

At the same time, around 30 students arrived wearing saffron shawls to protest against wearing of hijab.

A few Muslim girls were wearing hijab.

After reaching college, students wearing saffron shawls chanted Jai Ram and they were countered by Jai Bhim slogans by those wearing blue shawls. The situation on the campus became tense for a few minutes before the teaching staff intervened. They addressed the students and told them to maintain calm.

College principal Dr. K. A. Rajanna, in order to avoid any untoward incident, declared a holiday and told the students to disperse.