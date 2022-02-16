Hijab row: Students demand ‘justice’

February 16, 2022 19:58 IST

They raise slogans on college campus in Chikkamagaluru

Many students of Malnad Education Society College in Chikkamagaluru city raised the slogan “We want justice” on the college premises, as they were not allowed to enter classes.

The degree students with hijabs were stopped at the gate. However, they managed to enter the campus and raise slogans. The college management told them that they would allow them only if they remove the hijabs, maintaining that they were only following the government’s order.

The students, upset with the management’s stand, raised slogans seeking justice. A couple of them speaking to the media said if they were not being allowed to attend classes, the college should conduct online classes for them. “During the COVID-19 holidays, the college conducted online classes. Why can’t they do it for us now? When our other classmates are attending classes, we have been asked to go out. We have to take internal examinations next week. Is this fair”, they asked.

Similarly, students of Mountain View PU College urged the college management that they be allowed to attend the classes. They said they want education and hijab as well and they would not give up the latter. The college authorities maintained that they were following the orders of the State Government.