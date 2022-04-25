Hijab row: Six girls return home from examination hall in Yadgir

They were not allowed to sit for the II PU examination wearing hijabs

Six girls returned home without writing the II PU examination here on Monday, when the supervisor did not allow them to appear for the exam wearing hijabs.

The incident happened at the Government Girls Pre-University College in Yadgir. According to sources, the girls are from the Arts stream and were supposed to write the Economics paper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But they reportedly demanded that they be allowed to appear for the exam with the hijabs. After their request was rejected, they returned home.

Confirming the incident, Chandrakanth Hilli, Deputy Director of PU Department, said: “Six girls demanded to wear hijab in the examination hall. But the supervisor denied them permission and the students returned home”.