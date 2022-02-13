Hijab row: Khader for out-of-court settlement

There is a need to ensure a harmonious atmosphere in educational institutions, he says

Former Minister and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the State Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader on Sunday called upon the State Government to find an out-of-court settlement to the hijab row.

Mr. Khader, who was in Mysuru to participate in a workshop organised by the Congress in connection with the party’s enrolment drive, said the State Government should take the initiative to call a meeting of all leaders including religious and political leaders to discuss the situation arising out of the hijab row and find a solution, keeping the country’s traditions and culture in mind.

There is a need to ensure a harmonious atmosphere in the educational institutions of the State, where the students can go and study. He found fault with the State Government for declaring a holiday to schools and colleges instead of taking the initiative to resolve the controversy.

Meanwhile, reacting to a statement made by Mysuru’s BJP MP Pratap Simha asking the Muslim girls to choose between “hijab” and “kitab” (book), Mr. Khader said students can become good citizens of the country when they have fear of God along with education.

“When a situation comes to choose between the two, it is a different matter. When both are going hand in hand, what is the problem,” he said before claiming that the Mysuru MP’s statements were not aimed a providing a solution.

Mr. Khader also hit back at the Mysuru MP for proposing to change the name of Tipu Express to Wadiyar Express. Contending that changing the name of the Express train will not cover or hide the contributions made by either Tipu Sultan or Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Mr. Khader asked the Mysuru MP to instead come out with details of how many trains he helped introduce or how many railway lines or passenger amenities he helped provide.