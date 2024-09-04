Hijab row: Karnataka government withholds best principal award following outrage

The State government on Wednesday withheld the best principal award for the year 2024-25 announced for Ramakrishna B.G., principal of the Government Pre-University College, Kundapur in Udupi district. This followed outrage expressed by a section of activists and academics over his choice, alleging that he was one of the people who was responsible for the hijab controversy that had erupted during the previous BJP regime.

To mark Teacher’s Day, the State government announced the best teacher awards to a total of 41 teachers, principals, and lecturers of government schools and PU colleges, including Mr. Ramakrishna, on Tuesday.

“Principal Ramakrishna B.G. became a controversial figure during the BJP government‘s tenure when the hijab issue emerged. He was criticised for stopping Muslim students wearing hijabs from entering the college. He personally locked the college gate to prevent their entry. This incident gained international attention,” said a social media post. Another alleged that the controversy had “caused many Muslim girls to leave the college”.

The government withheld the award announced to Mr. Ramakrishna following the outrage, sources of the Department of School Education and Literacy confirmed.

