GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hijab row: Karnataka government withholds best principal award following outrage

Published - September 04, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday withheld the best principal award for the year 2024-25 announced for Ramakrishna B.G., principal of the Government Pre-University College, Kundapur in Udupi district. This followed outrage expressed by a section of activists and academics over his choice, alleging that he was one of the people who was responsible for the hijab controversy that had erupted during the previous BJP regime.

To mark Teacher’s Day, the State government announced the best teacher awards to a total of 41 teachers, principals, and lecturers of government schools and PU colleges, including Mr. Ramakrishna, on Tuesday.

“Principal Ramakrishna B.G. became a controversial figure during the BJP government‘s tenure when the hijab issue emerged. He was criticised for stopping Muslim students wearing hijabs from entering the college. He personally locked the college gate to prevent their entry. This incident gained international attention,” said a social media post. Another alleged that the controversy had “caused many Muslim girls to leave the college”.

The government withheld the award announced to Mr. Ramakrishna following the outrage, sources of the Department of School Education and Literacy confirmed.

Published - September 04, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / teachers / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.