Hijab row: Govt. to take a call on re-exam for those who missed

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continued to see many Muslim girls not turning up for exams

The State Government on Thursday informed the Legislative Assembly that it was bound to implement the High Court of Karnataka‘s order on hijab (headscarf) and that examinations in schools and colleges cannot be conducted “as per the wishes and convenience of students”.

This was in response to a question on whether those who missed exams because of the hijab row should be given a second chance. Meanwhile, on Thursday too, many colleges in districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continued to see Muslim girls not turning up for the II PU preparatory and the odd semester internal degree examinations as they were not allowed to wear hijab in classrooms.

The High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijab by Muslim girls in classrooms in the State. Prior to that, in an interim order, the court had said that no garments signifying religion (hijab, saffron shawl etc.) should be worn until the final order. Many students had not attended classes, and preliminary and practical examinations in schools and colleges across the State following these orders.

However, in a reply to an issue raised by K. Raghupati Bhat (BJP), who represents Udupi constituency, during the zero hour, Mr. Madhuswamy said a decision on providing a second opportunity to students for appearing for examinations would be taken after consultation with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mr. Madhuswamy said many students had defied the interim order and abstained from attending classes and appearing for examinations without wearing hijab. The final court order does not mention providing a second opportunity for students to appear for examinations, he pointed out.

Earlier, Mr. Bhat had urged the Government to provide a second opportunity for Muslim girl students to appear for examinations without wearing hijab as many did not write the examinations when they were held. He also demanded that the Government take action against all those who create trouble on the campuses of schools and colleges in the State. Some students and outfits continue to protest and create law and order problems around educational institutions, Mr. Bhat said.

On bandh

The Assembly also saw a debate on the bandh called by some outfits opposing the High Court order.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said students had every right to appeal against the court order in the Supreme Court, but holding protests and bandhs opposing the court order would create anarchy. ” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said he was not against the verdict, but added that people had every right to stage protests and observe bandh and the government cannot stop it.

C.T. Ravi said the High Court had given the ruling after deliberations with all petitioners for more than 10 days. Students have every right to appeal against the court order, but should not vitiate the education environment in schools and colleges.