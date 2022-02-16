Hijab row: Child Rights Commission cautions against violation of child rights

KSCPCR member frowns on photographing of children

Cautioning against violation of child rights in the row over hijab, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Wednesday said several developments including the photographing of children against their wishes and sharing the same on social media amounted to violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

In the event of any violation of child rights, Commission member Parashuram M.L., in a statement here, has called upon the public to call Child Helpline on phone number 1098 or call the Child Protection officer of their respective districts. The complaints can also be given to the special police units in their respective districts.

He noted with regret that certain sections were influencing the children to come out with provocative statements even when the High Court was seized of the matter.

Meanwhile, child rights activist and advocate P.P. Baburaj alleged that Muslim children were being harassed inside and outside the schools in the name of hijab. “When they come to schools a fearful environment is created. Police, media and other officials would have assembled in large numbers, which has impacted the children”, regretted Mr. Baburaj, who is also a former member of the Juvenile Justice Board.

“Media persons or anyone for that matter are not permitted to photograph or videograph any children and such photographs shall not be propagated as per the Juvenile Justice Act. I request all the media personnel to refrain from shooting photographs or videographs of children and publish them”, he said.

Child Welfare Committees in the districts and the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights have a major role to monitor and safeguard the privacy and rights of school-going children. “In the name of hijab, nobody is permitted to unleash emotional and mental violence on children”, he said while contending that the officials trying to implement the interim order of the High Court cannot ignore the child rights law. “Children’s tender minds cannot be abused at any point”, he said.

Member of the KSCPCR Parashuram has also sought to remind educational institutions that the custody and safeguarding responsibility of the children rests on the management of the institutions where they were studying.

The Juvenile Justice Act not only prohibits harassment of children, but also their exploitation for anybody’s “immoral gain”, he said. The schools ensure a “child-friendly” atmosphere in the schools and not allow the creation of an atmosphere of fear, where the children are harassed, he added.