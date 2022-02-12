Hijab row | Azim Premji University students express solidarity with students under attack

Bengaluru

“Events have raised serious concerns regarding the future of education in India and the idea of a pluralistic and inclusive society,” say signatories

Over 250 students at Azim Premji University expressed their solidarity with students over the hijab controversy and condemned the recent events unfolding in Karnataka. “Incidents where large mobs harass a lone Muslim girl student and barge into classrooms, harassing hijab-clad women as well as other students and the staff of these public institutions, call for attention from the larger student community as it is a question of rights, education, security, life and dignity of students,” said the signatories.

They stated that they were expressing their solidarity as a student community and that their views did not necessarily reflect the University’s stance.“We stand in solidarity with these students who have been harassed by mobs and denied education based on their attires (religious or otherwise). Such incidents have the potential of creating institutionalised discrimination based on gender, religion, caste, etc,” said the statement.

It went on to add: “Such incidents have the potential of creating institutionalised discrimination based on gender, religion, caste, etc. We stand against any kind of discrimination that denies citizens their basic rights based on identities; education being one of them. The turn of events has raised serious concerns regarding the future of education in India and the idea of a pluralistic and inclusive society.”

They called for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take strict action against the harassment of students by mobs and ensure a positive and safe environment in the educational institutions. “The entire student community across the country is eyeing you with hope and optimism,” said the signatories.