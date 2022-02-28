Hijab row: 10 II PU girls skip practical examination in Shivamogga

As many as 10 female students of II PU, refusing to remove hijab, returned home without taking the practical examination in Shivamogga district on Monday. The practical examination was held at 16 centres across the district and many Muslim girls took the examination.

Two girls at DVS PU College, three girls at Sarvodaya PU College, two at Sagar and three in Shiralakoppa returned home without taking the examination. While in other colleges, many Muslim girls took the exams, by removing the hijab.

Nagaraj V. Kagalkar, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education, told The Hindu that many girls students took the examination, obeying the guidelines on the uniform. “All 11 girls of Shaheen PU College attended the practical examination at Government PU College after removing the hijab. As they reached the centre, they were told to take the examination by removing the scarf. They agreed. However, a few girls refused”, he said.

Over 1,500 students took practical examinations conducted in 16 centres on the day.

Similarly, many girls skipped the classes on the day, unwilling to remove the hijab. Many girls in DVS College, Sarvodaya College in Shivamogga city and a couple of colleges at Sagar and Shikaripur returned home without attending classes. They told the teachers that they would wait for the High Court to pronounce its verdict.