Hijab not restricted in examination centre: KEA

November 15, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said that it has not banned wearing of hijab in the recruitment exams, which will be held on November 18 and 19 across the State.

Aimed at curbing malpractice, the KEA had recently announced a dress code that stated that wearing “any garment or cap that covers head, mouth, or ears” will not be allowed in the exam hall. The Hindu had reported on this on November 12.

Following the report and reaction it elicited from various quarters, KEA made an announcement on its website, “Permission for hijab continues for second stage of recruitment exams to be held on November 18 and 19. All candidates appearing for exams should report to the exam centre two hours prior to the scheduled time to facilitate thorough frisking to ensure fair conduct of exams as per the Police Department’s instructions.”

M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, said: “The dress code prescribed for the coming recruitment examination is not new. Earlier also, there was no restriction on hijab. But, there was restriction on wearing some garment or cap that covers the head, mouth, or ears unnecessarily. We are following the same dress code. It does not pertain to hijab.”

Further, he clarified: “After the allegation of malpractice using Bluetooth by some candidates during recruitment exams, conducted last month, we held a meeting with the Police Department and the frisking hours have been extended from one to two hours. Therefore, all the candidates should come two hours before the exam starts.”

Replying to criticism by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, he said: “We have only taken strict measures to curb malpractice. There is no need to politicise the general dress code.”

