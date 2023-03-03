ADVERTISEMENT

Hijab not allowed in examination centres, says Karnataka Education Minister

March 03, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said that he might form a bench in the Supreme Court to hear the hijab ban case from Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of students staging a protest near the Clock Tower in Mangaluru on March 25, 2022 accusing colleges and the Karnataka government of misusing the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the hijab case. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Ahead of II PU examinations starting on March 9, School Education and Literacy Minister B. C. Nagesh reiterated that students who wear hijab to the examination centres will not be allowed to appear for their exams. During the previous academic year, some students had not appeared for their II PU examinations as they were not allowed to wear hijab. 

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru on March 3, Mr. Nagesh said, “We have made it clear that all students should come to the examination centres in uniforms. Hijab is not a part of the uniform. Hence, those who wear a hijab will not be allowed to appear for the exams.” 

Although there is no exact number with the Education Department, the Minister said that there was an improvement in the number of Muslim students who appeared for the examinations after the hijab ban

“Our figures show that after the hijab problem, the number of Muslim sisters who appeared for examinations and their enrolment ratio has increased,” he added.  

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India, D. Y. Chandrachud said that he might form a bench in the Supreme Court to hear the hijab ban case from Karnataka. The case is most likely to be listed after the Holi vacation. 

