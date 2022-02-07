Hijab issue: Bommai appeals for peace

Appealing for peace in the hijab issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged the students to follow the guidelines laid down in the circular issued by the State Government.

He told reporters in New Delhi that the Constitution was clear about the uniform code to be followed in educational institutions, and the Karnataka Education Act and the School Development Committee were also clear about it. "The Government has issued a circular with regards to the uniform. Education is more important to students. Everyone should follow the circular," he said.

Further, Mr. Bommai pointed out to the writ petition pending before the High Court and said that discussion would happen there too before arriving at a decision. "In the light of these developments, peace has to be maintained and no one should decide to scuttle peace. Such issues have gone to court and the matter has been settled in several States."