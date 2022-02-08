Hijab controversy: Student hurt in stone-throwing in Bagalkot

Students protest in front of Government Pre University College in Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on February 8, 2022.

Stones were thrown at two groups of students staging a protest at the gates of Government Pre University College in Rabakavi Banahatti

A male student was hurt in stone-throwing in Government Pre University College in Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkot district during the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

Unidentified miscreants threw stones at the college during a protest by two groups of students.

Some boys came to college wearing saffron shawls.

When college authorities refused to allow them in saying their dress is not in accordance with the prescribed uniform, the boys said that the college had been allowing hijab-clad girls inside classrooms all these years, which was an obvious violation of the code.

They argued that if those girls were allowed, they too should be allowed to attend classes.

They sat in protest in front of the college gate, demanding that college authorities to stop hijab-clad girls from entering the college.

In response, hijab-clad girls began a protest in front of the gates.

After a few minutes, someone threw stones at the group. One boy suffered minor injuries.

The girls ran inside and took refuge in the college.

Police officers rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.