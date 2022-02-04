Hijab controversy resonates in Mysuru

Hijab-wearing students being stopped at the gate of Government PU College in Kundapur in Udupi district on February 3, 2022.

MYSURU

04 February 2022 17:59 IST

A group of girl students held a demonstration in Mysuru in favour of hijab on February 4

The hijab controversy that arose after restrictions were imposed by authorities of Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi resonated in Mysuru when a group of girl students held a demonstration in favour of hijab on February 4.

The students gathered in Bannimantap in Mysuru. They wore hijab and carried placards reading: ‘Hijab covers my hair, not the brain!’, ‘I love hijab’, ‘I choose to hijab’ and ‘Hijab – My pride, my choice, my freedom’.

The students participating in the demonstration were from different educational institutions in Mysuru.