Hijab controversy: No re-test for those who skipped exams

A file photo of Muslim students protesting against the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on wearing hijab in classrooms by boycotting their internal exams, in front of IDSG College in Chikkamagaluru, on March 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 21, 2022 09:45 IST

The Karnataka Government has categorically ruled out holding re-exams for those who skipped them on account of the hijab row.

Following the interim order of the Karnataka High Court that banned hijab and saffron shawl in colleges where uniforms are prescribed, several Muslim girl students boycotted classes across Karnataka. Many science students had skipped the practical exams hoping the final verdict of the High Court would be in their favour, which did not turn out to be the case.

This led to demands to hold re-exams for students who skipped the exams, which the State Government has now rejected.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B. C. Nagesh told The Hindu that the Karnataka Government has never held re-exams for absentees, whatever the reason for the student absenting himself or herself during the exams, and this year would be no different. “We will not create a precedent by holding re-exams for absentees. They can appear for supplementary exams like everyone else. We are not going to make an exception,” he said.

Several girls continue to boycott classes and exams across Karnataka while the hijab case is now in the Supreme Court. Many are expected to absent themselves for the second year pre-university board exams scheduled to begin on April 22 if the Supreme Court does not rule in their favour.

The petitioners who moved the Karnataka High Court held a media conference and announced that they would not return to classrooms without their hijab.