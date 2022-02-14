Hijab controversy: High school classes resume in Karnataka

There were some cases of girls going back home when told to remove their hijab

High schools across Karnataka, which were shut following the row over dress code, reopened on February 14. Most students attended classes while there were some instances of girl students returning without attending classes because they were not allowed to wear the hijab (head scarf).

Officials of the Education Department said that students attended classes as usual. Bengaluru South Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) Bylanjanappa said, “The high school section remained closed since February 9. As per the State Government order, classes were resumed on February 14. Students have attended the classes by following the uniform rules.“

As a precautionary measure, at Vidyasagar English School in Chandra Layout additional police personnel were deployed. On February 12, some parents had staged a protest alleging that a teacher had made derogatory remarks about hijab. The teacher had dismissed the allegations.

Mr. Bylanjanappa said, “Vidyasagar school too functioned as usual. There was no confusion today. Parents have cooperated, and sent their children to school.”

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, with prohibitory orders in place within a 200-metre radius of schools, classes resumed without any interruption. The genesis of the controversy was in Udupi district with some Muslim girl students not being allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab. This had escalated after Hindu boys turned up in saffron shawls and insisting that they too should be allowed to wear them in classrooms if hijab could be allowed.

Student’s memorandum

On February 14, Shilpa, a second year pre-university student at Government Pre University College for Girls at Udupi, where the dress code issue had begun, submitted a memorandum to the principal seeking resumption of classes at the earliest.

Colleges in Karnataka will resume classes only on February 16.

She told mediapersons near the college in Udupi that classes have been suspended for the sake of an issue related to only six students. Other students should not be deprived of their classes.

The student claimed that the six students had last year (in 2021) tried to create an issue by ‘picking up an argument’ that they are not being allowed to speak in Urdu and Beary in the college campus. “Then we told them that we speak Tulu in the campus and nobody stopped us. You should not spread lies unnecessarily. Later, the matter died down, but then, the hijab issue cropped up in December 2021,” she claimed.

She suspects that they are being instigated. She explained that girl students were not wearing hijab in classes earlier, and the issue had cropped up suddenly.

Students walk out

At Shivamogga, a few girl students walked out after being asked to remove the hijab at the high school wing of the Government Pre-University College. Some of them even refused to appear for the preparatory examinations.

As many as 13 students walked out of the school. Of them, 10 were SSLC students, who refused to appear for the preparatory examination.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar as well.

DC visits schools in Belagavi

At Belagavi, Muslim girls turned up in schools wearing hijab. However, female teachers and staff members counseled them to enter schools after removing the head scarves.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, went around Belagavi, visiting schools.

Children persuaded

Officials from the Mysuru district administration, the Department of Public Instruction and the City and District Police are coordinating among themselves for smooth and peaceful resumption of classes for high school students.

Officials rushed to four schools where Muslim girls turned up wearing hijab to speak to the children and their parents.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction in Mysuru Ramachandra Raje Urs told The Hindu that the Superintendent of Police and the BEO rushed to Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk where some Muslim girls had come wearing hijab. “The officers and the school authorities persuaded the children to attend the school assembly in the prescribed uniform,” he informed.

Mr. Urs said reports of students coming to school wearing hijab have also come from K.R. Mill Colony in Mysuru taluk; Berya village in K.R. Nagar taluk and at a locality in Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru city.

Barring these four schools, resumption of classes went off smoothly in schools across the district. “I have got reports from all taluks where classes have commenced smoothly,” he informed.