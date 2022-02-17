Hijab controversy: Degree colleges enforce dress code leading to protests

This comes despite a clarification by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan that no uniform is stipulated in degree colleges

Students wearing hijab were not allowed to attend classes at Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College in Udupi, on February 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

This comes despite a clarification by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan that no uniform is stipulated in degree colleges

Reopening of educational institutions in Belagavi on February 17 was not a smooth affair, as protests broke out in several degree colleges that tried to enforce a dress code.

This comes despite a clarification on February 15 by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan that no uniform is stipulated in degree colleges, and hence, students are free to wear the dress of their choice.

Tension prevailed in Sadashiv Nagar Cross in Belagavi on February 17 after authorities of a para-medical college stopped hijab-clad girls from attending classes. When the girls refused to remove their headscarves, they were asked to leave.

This angered some male students who shouted slogans expressing solidarity with their classmates.

Some activists from nearby areas gathered in front of the college and shouted ‘We want justice’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’. On Seeing this, college authorities called the police.

The police arrested six persons and dispersed the crowd.

Akbar Ali Khan, former member of the city corporation, tried to reason with the college authorities that the circular is restricted only to PUC colleges and not others. But the authorities were not convinced. They argued that the Department of Higher Education had not issued a separate order for degree colleges.

Ravi Patil, a BJP leader who is the chairman of the college committee, described the incident as unfortunate. “We will counsel students and parents about this,” he said. Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said the protestors were taken into custody to avoid a law and order problem on the campus. “We are looking into all types of allegations,” he said in response to a query. “Some degree colleges began enforcing the circular of the Education Department on their own while some others did so following complaints by some right-wing activists,” police sources said.

Prohibitory orders in Vijayapura

The administration promulgated prohibitory orders in the premises of all education institutions in Vijayapura district, to prevent law and order problems related to the hijab row.

P Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, issued prohibitory orders under under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, (CrPC) within 200 metres of all schools and colleges. He banned the entry of strangers into educational institutions.

“If any stranger enters an educational institution, it will be deemed as an attempt at violation of Section 144, and creating a law and order problem, and will be strictly dealt with,” according to the order, which is enforceable till February 19.