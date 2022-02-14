Hijab controversy: Congress legislators wear black band in Karnataka Assembly

Congress members wore black band during Governor’s address

Congress MLAs and MLCs wore black bands to the Karnataka legislature session on February 14 as a mark of protest against the BJP government’s handling of the dress code row and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of making a section of Hindu boys wear saffron shawls and this was admitted by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. The Minister had said saffron would replace the tricolour on the Red Fort, and no action had been taken against him, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out. On rejection of a tableau for the Republic Day parade, Congress pointed out that the tableau by the Kerala government featuring social reformer Narayana Guru, who hailed from Kerala, was rejected by the Centre. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said the party would raise the law and order issue, corruption, the 40% commission charge levelled by contractors, and other failures of the government during the 10-day session.