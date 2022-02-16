Hijab controversy: Colleges reopen in Karnataka, with some exceptions

Students attend class in Maharani college in Bengaluru after PU and degree colleges in Karnataka reopened on February 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

February 16, 2022 12:05 IST

There were several instances of girls returning home after being denied entry with hijab in PU colleges

Pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka, which had closed after the row over dress code took a violent turn on some campuses, reopened on February 16 with high security in sensitive areas. It was college day as usual in most campuses in Bengaluru. However, some colleges, which had seen skirmishes between students, remained shut.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had clarified on February 15 that there is no ban on wearing of hijab in degree colleges since they have no prescribed uniform. The row had erupted in pre-university colleges with a section of Muslim girl students being barred from wearing hijab in classrooms. A section of Hindu boys had insisted on wearing saffron shawls if hijabs could be allowed in classrooms. The matter of dress code is currently being heard by the Karnataka High Court.

At Udupi

On February 16, at Udupi, the district where the row had erupted, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pre-University and degree colleges continued to remain closed even as other pre university and degree colleges reopened in the coastal belt after remaining shut since February 9 following a State Government order.

The two MGM colleges in Udupi, located on the same premises, had witnessed a tense situation on February 8 after some students, both boys and girls, arrived at the campus wearing saffron shawls and saffron peta protesting against some girls being allowed to wear hijab in classrooms. The management of the colleges declared an indefinite holiday in the forenoon to bring the tense situation under control even before the State Government announced the holiday for education institutes from Class nine to the degree level on the same evening effective February 9.

Sources said that the MGM Pre University College is likely to be reopened on February 17 when practical examinations are scheduled. There was no clarity when will the MGM degree college will be reopened.

Meanwhile, Afra Assadi, a student at the Government First Grade College at Ajjarakadu in Udupi, told mediapersons that the college did not allow around 20 students wearing hijab, including her, into the classrooms on February 16. Hence, some students returned home while some waited in the campus.

Afra said that the students were surprised over the attitude of the college authorities as students wearing hijab were being allowed to attend classes till last week though the college has prescribed a uniform for all students.

There was no tension in the Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi where the controversy over the dress code originated before spreading across Karnataka. The situation in Kundapur in Udupi district too was peaceful.

The principal of Government First Grade College T. G. Bhaskar Shetty told mediapersons that some girls attended classes by removing the hijab while about 40 students did not agree to remove the hijab. The college apprised them on the interim order of the High Court. Those students were told that though they were being allowed to attend classes with hijab till last week, post the row over uniform, the college can’t allow hijab in view of the court order. The college will conduct online classes to those who refused to attend classes, he said.

In Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru

Many PU students returned home after college staff did not allow them to attend classes with hijab in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru on February 16.

At DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga, many students arrived wearing hijab. The college staff did not allow them inside the campus. The students told mediapersons that they would not attend classes without Hijab. A couple of parents maintained that students should be allowed to wear hijab and they would not oppose if others wear saffron shawls in classrooms.

In a private college in Chikkamagaluru, a few students entered into an argument with the teaching staff on the issue. A few Muslim boys stood in support of girl students who were wearing hijab and argued on their behalf.

Degree colleges, where the institute had been following the uniform approved by the College Development Committees, are insisting on students attending classes after removing hijabs. However, in colleges where no uniform has been prescribed, no restrictions were imposed on students.