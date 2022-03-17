Hijab controversy: Bandh in Yadgir and Raichur, but minimal impact in other parts of north Karnataka

Little impact in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts

Muslim traders did not open for business in Yadgir in response to a call for a bandh in Karnataka in protest against the verdict of the High Court in the hijab case, on March 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAVIKUMAR NARABOLI

The statewide bandh called by some Muslim religious leaders against the High Court verdict banning hijab in classrooms received a lukewarm response in northern Karnataka on March 17.

Most offices, schools, colleges and business organisations in Belagavi were open. Some shops in old Belagavi, Azam Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Bauxite road and surrounding areas remained shut.

Police vans were stationed outside schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

The prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath, under CrPC 144, in the district were withdrawn with effect from March 17 noon. Notably, the DC’s order issued on March 14 had mentioned the time period of the restrictions as ‘indefinite’. The lifting of restrictions is being seen as an act of removing hurdles in the way of celebrating Holi.

In Vijayapura, some shops in the old city area, in the areas surrounding the Jama Masjid, and old Durgah Road were closed. But, most shops in the new city were open. Buses, commercial vehicles and private vehicles were running as usual.

Most shops, offices and industries in new Bagalkot remained open while a few offices in the old Bagalkot areas did not open.

The bandh had minimal impact in Hubballi and Dharwad with most office remaining open and commuters going around in buses and private vehicles.

The bandh call received a good response in Yadgir and Raichur districts. Businessmen and traders from the Muslim community closed their business establishments and shops to express solidarity on the hijab issue.

Only medical shops were open.. Auto drivers from the Muslim community did not serve customers. However, a few persons, who run their business on pushcarts, were seen selling fruits.

“The verdict of the High Court of Karnataka has upset us, as it is against Muslims. We pray that God hears our grievance and allows us to wear hijab in the coming days,” Layaq Hussain Badal, district president of Muslim Samaj in Yadgir, told The Hindu.