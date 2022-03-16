Hijab-clad students denied entry

Two government PU colleges in Kalaburagi denied entry to students who refused to take off their hijabs on Wednesday. As per information provided by the authorities, the incidents were reported at the Government PU College at Jevargi Colony and Government High School and PU College near old SP office.

“I have talked to the principals of the colleges. The staff simply asked the hijab-clad students to come in uniform. The students returned by stating that they would come to the college the next day with uniform,” Shivasharanappa Mulegaon, Deputy Director Pre-University Education, told The Hindu.

The officer said that most of the schools and colleges in the district, especially those run by the Government, did not have uniforms of their own.

“As per the High Court ruling, the students should follow the uniforms prescribed by the authorities. Those institutions that don’t have any prescribed uniforms cannot deny entry to students on the basis of their dress,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel were deployed in all the schools and colleges. The administration has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code till Saturday.