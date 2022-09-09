Hijab ban has hit Muslim students’ right to education: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)-Karnataka has released its interim report on “Impact of Hijab Ban in Karnataka’s Educational Institutions” and demanded that the Karnataka government take adequate measures to “strengthen a secular and non-discriminatory learning environment within colleges.”

The organisation has demanded that the Chief Minister “decisively rescind the notification authorising the prohibition of wearing of the hijab and ensuring that such shocking violations do not recur.” The study report has contended that “a whole generation of young Muslim students right to education has been imperilled by the hijab ban.”

PUCL-K had undertaken a study to understand the impact of the High Court judgment on hijab row in the State at the grassroots level and set up a team.

The six-member team visited Hassan town, rural areas in Hassan district, Mangaluru city, Ullal, Hoode, Udupi town, and Raichur town and met women students who revealed their experiences and concerns. The team also met with members of the local college administration, officials of government departments, the local police and members of Muslim civil society groups.

They made some recommendations to the government based on the study. “The government must allow the students to enter the classrooms immediately, and in consultation with students, arrange special classes for them. The court should conduct an inquiry into why the State government took such a sudden, arbitrary and unconstitutional action,” the report said.

The Human Rights Commission and minority commission should register suo-moto complaints against the principals and College Development Committees for violating the fundamental rights of the concerned students and initiate actions at the earliest.

The Legal Services Authority at all levels must intervene in this matter and provide all legal assistance to the students to protect their constitutional rights, said the study report.