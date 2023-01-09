Hijab ban deprived several Muslim girls of their constitutional right to education, expression, dignity, and non-discrimination, says report  

January 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The hijab ban in the State deprived several Muslim girls of their constitutional right to education, expression, dignity and non-discrimination, said ‘Closing the Gates to Education, Violations of Rights of Muslim Women Students in Karnataka,’ a report released by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Karnataka on Monday. The report recommended that the State government should compensate them for the losses they have suffered.

The report argued that the judgment by the Karnataka High Court “did not include, in its ambit, a directive to any educational institution to impose a hijab ban with immediate effect.” It added that as the judgment and the interim order came at the time of end-of-year examinations, it had far reaching consequences.

“Despite there being no compulsion or directive to impose a ban, educational institutions across Karnataka, at one stroke, prohibited the hijab. With complete disregard to protocols and due process and the rights of Muslim women students, schools, PU colleges and degree colleges imposed the sweeping ban,” the report said.

Further, the report recommended to the Department of Collegiate Education and Department of Public Instruction to issue a directive which clarifies that the judgment by the Karnataka High Court does not mandate a ban to all schools and colleges and make sure that the wrong imposition of a blanket hijab ban does not take place in educational institutions.

The study was conducted in five districts – Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Raichur - to represent and analyse the impact of the judgment in three regions – south Karnataka, coastal Karnataka and north Karnataka. The study team held conversations with students from PU colleges and degree colleges with help from civil society organisations.

“Based on the documentation of all testimonies, the team analysed the testimonies and identified the fundamental rights of students that were violated. The team also observed that the testimonies of the district administration, college authorities and police revealed how they violated the Constitutional mandate of their offices,” the report stated.

The report also reveals that the affected students were shocked when their several classmates and friends opposed the hijab. It added that they (students) faced the trauma of losing the support of their educational institution and their friends and teachers at once. “They also shared that the Muslim community felt isolated during this crisis, and wished that more citizens of India had stood up for their fundamental rights.”