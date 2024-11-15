Highway works delayed to forest clearance, land acquisition issues in Shivamogga

Former Minister Araga Jnanendra has alleged that the delay in getting forest clearance impacted the widening of the road connecting Tirthahalli and Agumbe. The officers were giving too much importance to environmentalists, who objected to tree felling, he remarked.

In a DISHA meeting in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Jnanendra said that “a few people in no way connected to the project had been raising objections to the work”. The Forest Department officials were also giving importance to their objections. “The department has not cleared the project even after two public hearings. The government has already paid money for compensatory afforestation. There is no need for the delay further. The project will never be completed if it is further delayed, while many travellers die in accidents on the narrow stretch,” he alleged.

Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra, who chaired the meeting, told the Forest Department officers that the officers should give clearance at the earliest following the set norms. “This is government work being taken up in the interest of the public. If there is any objection from any quarters, listen to them and give clearances in a short time, he suggested.

E. Shivashankar, DCF of Shivamogga, said that he conducted two public hearings regarding the project. “As many as 375 trees have to be cut for the project. Some people have raised objections to the number of trees identified for felling and want that the number be reduced. We will look into the issue and clear it,” he informed the meeting.

Mr. Raghavendra said that Sigandur bridge built across Sharavathi backwaters in Sagar taluk would be ready for trial run by December this year. “The work is almost completed. We can open the bridge for vehicles by December and it will be inaugurated next year,” he said. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹423.15 crore.

On the Tumakuru-Shivamogga Road, the MP said that the work had been delayed due to the delay in land acquisition at 38 locations. Following efforts by the officers, land acquisition at 17 points had been cleared. “The officers need to clear the remaining issues to speed up the work,” he added.

