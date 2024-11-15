 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Highway works delayed to forest clearance, land acquisition issues in Shivamogga

Published - November 15, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Araga Jnanendra has alleged that the delay in getting forest clearance impacted the widening of the road connecting Tirthahalli and Agumbe. The officers were giving too much importance to environmentalists, who objected to tree felling, he remarked.

In a DISHA meeting in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Jnanendra said that “a few people in no way connected to the project had been raising objections to the work”. The Forest Department officials were also giving importance to their objections. “The department has not cleared the project even after two public hearings. The government has already paid money for compensatory afforestation. There is no need for the delay further. The project will never be completed if it is further delayed, while many travellers die in accidents on the narrow stretch,” he alleged.

Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra, who chaired the meeting, told the Forest Department officers that the officers should give clearance at the earliest following the set norms. “This is government work being taken up in the interest of the public. If there is any objection from any quarters, listen to them and give clearances in a short time, he suggested.

E. Shivashankar, DCF of Shivamogga, said that he conducted two public hearings regarding the project. “As many as 375 trees have to be cut for the project. Some people have raised objections to the number of trees identified for felling and want that the number be reduced. We will look into the issue and clear it,” he informed the meeting.

Mr. Raghavendra said that Sigandur bridge built across Sharavathi backwaters in Sagar taluk would be ready for trial run by December this year. “The work is almost completed. We can open the bridge for vehicles by December and it will be inaugurated next year,” he said. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹423.15 crore.

On the Tumakuru-Shivamogga Road, the MP said that the work had been delayed due to the delay in land acquisition at 38 locations. Following efforts by the officers, land acquisition at 17 points had been cleared. “The officers need to clear the remaining issues to speed up the work,” he added.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.