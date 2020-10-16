Karnataka

Highway submerged

The State highway which connects Shahapur, Surpur with Hyderabad via Yadgir was submerged near Naikal village in Wagadera taluk of Yadgir district by the backwaters of Bhima river.

The river was in spate from two days and water entered thousands of acres of agriculture land destroying paddy, cotton and red gram.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will be visiting the flood affected areas, according to official sources.

