Highway projects to spur growth of hinterland in State

January 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - RAMANAGARAM

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in Ramanagaram on Thursday that a slew of highway projects crisscrossing the State would have a positive bearing on the local economic activity.

The Minister said the Pune-Bengaluru access- controlled greenfield project under Bharatmala Phase-2 will have a 700 km stretch of which 500 km will pass through Karnataka and 200 km through Maharasthra.

The cost of the project is pegged at ₹50,000 crore and will also be linked to Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Chennai-Bengaluru corridor giving an impetus to industrialisation along the stretch.

Mr. Gadkari said the Sholapur-Kurnool Highway with a length of 340 km will pass through Maharasthra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka it will pass through Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur and will boost growth in that region. The work in Karnataka has been divided into 4 packages and the cost of the 223 km stretch in the State is ₹7446 crore and is expected to be completed by 2025-26. he said.

On the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Viajayawada greenfield corridor, the Minister said it was being developed at a cost of ₹13,600 crore and will reduce the distance between Bengaluru and Vijayawada by 75 km. The corridor will connect economic and industrial nodes such as Guntur, Kdapa, Koparthy and is expected to be opened to the public by 2025-25..

Similarly, the Mumbai-Kanyakunari highway will have a stretch of 380 km in Karnataka and will benefit Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.