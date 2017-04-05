Highway liquor ban: State mulls ways to circumvent SC order

Faced with the potential of huge revenue losses following the Supreme Court order banning liquor outlets/bars on highways, the State government is mulling legal options to protect its finances.

With 6,018 liquor outlets/bars/clubs/lodging houses established on more than 25,000 km National and State Highways in Karnataka, the government is planning to file a petition before the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order.

The liquor industry has also planned a similar move challenging the apex court order banning sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways.

The State Excise Department generates ₹16,500 crore revenue a year.

Sources in the Public Works Department said that States such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh are proposing to denotify the State Highways by changing their nomenclature to district major roads or urban roads. The State government will also consider the same proposal to declare highways passing through cities and towns as “urban roads”.

However, the State would not degrade the State Highways as major district roads (MDRs) since there was a demand from legislators to upgrade the MDRs as State Highways.

Legislators have been demanding upgrade of 10,000 km of MDRs as State Highways, sources said. In Karnataka, urban local bodies have been assigned the work of maintenance of State Highways passing through cities and towns.

The Public Works Department, which currently maintains State Highways, so far has not received any orders from the government on the issue. The State Cabinet is expected to discuss the issue only after the byelections on April 9.

In its representation to the State government, the industry representatives have explained the impact of the apex court order and revenue and job losses in the bar/restaurant/lodging industry.

The industry sought the government’s intervention to resolve this issue. Entrepreneurs have invested huge amounts in the industry.