Highlights of the Karnataka Budget 2023-24

As compared to the budget presented by Mr. Bommai, revenue expenditure has ballooned this year, and capital expenditure has shrunk significantly.

July 08, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waves to the gathering with State Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar after presenting the State Budget in the State Assembly during its Budget Session, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on July 7, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah waves to the gathering with State Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar after presenting the State Budget in the State Assembly during its Budget Session, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on July 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th State Budget on July 7. He presented a Budget with a total outlay of ₹3,27,747 crore, up from ₹3,09,182 crore in the Budget presented by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in February 2023, for the same fiscal year (2023-24). 

While the Budget presented by Mr. Bommai before the Assembly elections did not impose any new tax, the Budget presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah on July 7 has increased the Additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Liquor by 20%, and on beer by 5.71%. The government has also promised to relaunch the ‘Arivu’ scheme under which education loan up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh with 2% interest will be provided to students of OBC communities pursuing professional courses like Engineering, Medical, etc.

