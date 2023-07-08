Highlights of the Karnataka Budget 2023-24

July 08, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 14th State Budget on July 7. He presented a Budget with a total outlay of ₹3,27,747 crore, up from ₹3,09,182 crore in the Budget presented by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in February 2023, for the same fiscal year (2023-24).

While the Budget presented by Mr. Bommai before the Assembly elections did not impose any new tax, the Budget presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah on July 7 has increased the Additional Excise Duty on Indian Made Liquor by 20%, and on beer by 5.71%. The government has also promised to relaunch the ‘Arivu’ scheme under which education loan up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh with 2% interest will be provided to students of OBC communities pursuing professional courses like Engineering, Medical, etc.