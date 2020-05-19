Highest single-day spike of cases in Karnataka

People gathering to collect ration at R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru on Thursday.

19 May 2020 05:28 IST

Of A.P.’s 52 new cases, 19 linked to Koyambedu market; expats add to Kerala numbers; 41 more test positive in Telangana

Karnataka reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday at 99. Andhra Pradesh registered 52 new cases, while Kerala recorded 29 cases, mostly from expatriates and non-resident Keralites.

In Telangana, the total number of cases touched 1,592 as 41 more tested positive.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday that 68% of the 99 cases recorded had a travel history to other States, a majority of them to Maharashtra. A few others returned from Tamil Nadu.

According to the department’s media bulletin, 64 patients had reported a travel history to Maharashtra. A majority of them were quarantined in institutions after their return to the State and were later tested. Four patients have a travel history to Tamil Nadu.

A senior official in the Health Department, who acknowledged the rise in the number of cases, attributed this to the State’s decision to ramp up the tests.

Monday saw Raichur and Koppal, where not a single case of COVID-19 was detected before, reporting cases. Six cases were reported from Raichur and three from Koppal district.

A day after witnessing just 25 cases, one of the lowest daily tallies, Andhra Pradesh registered 52 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,432, including 150 migrant cases.

The number of recoveries continues to increase with more patients getting discharged in various districts. As many as 96 patients, including two migrants, have recovered. So far, 1,552 patients have recovered taking the recovery rate in the State to 63.8%, while 34.1% of the positive patients are currently undergoing treatment. No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, cases related to the Koyambedu wholesale market hotspot continue to come up in various districts. Of the 52 new cases, 19 are those who visited the market in Chennai and their contacts.

29 cases in Kerala

In Kerala, expatriates and non-resident Keralites from other States made up almost all of 29 cases reported on Monday, as it has been since May 7 when NoRKs began returning home.

While 21 of the new cases were people who had returned from the UAE and other Gulf nations and the Maldives, seven were who had come from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. One lone case of infection was picked up from the community by a health care worker in Kannur.

Of the 41 new cases in Telangana on Monday, 26 are from the GHMC area, three from Medchal, and 12 migrants. Besides, 10 people were discharged. Of the total 1,592 cases, 556 are active cases, 1,002 were discharged and 34 have died. On the whole, 69 migrants tested positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana Bureaus)