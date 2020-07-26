Highest single-day rise recorded in State

Bengaluru

26 July 2020 22:59 IST

5,199 cases reported on Sunday

A total of 5,199 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Sunday. This is the highest spike in the number of positive cases reported in the State on a single day.

With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 96,141. Of these, 35,838 patients have been discharged. As many as 2,088 patients were discharged from various designated hospitals on Sunday.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s health bulletin, 1,950 out of the total 5,199 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. Eleven other districts in the State have reported more than 100 cases. The second highest number of cases was reported from Ballari district – 579. Meanwhile, 82 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. With this, the total number of deaths in the State stands at 1,878. No comorbidities were reported among 21 patients out of the 82 who were reported dead on Sunday. Doctors said that in many of these cases, patients may have had comorbidities but were unaware of them.

Of the total 58,417 active cases in the State, 632 patients are admitted to intensive care units.