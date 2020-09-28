Highest single day rise in Bengaluru Urban

4,217 COVID-19 new cases reported from the district on Sunday

A total of 4,217 COVID-19 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban on Sunday, which is the highest single day spike in the district so far.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban at 2.2 lakh. Of these, 1.73 lakh patients are discharged and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the city is 2,836. The city has seen over 4,000 cases each day in the last four days.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP war room special officer, attributed the consistent spike in the number of cases to tests being ramped up in the city. “We are trying to reach the doorstep of people for testing and are also trying to spread awareness to ensure that there is no stigma if one is tested positive,” she said.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,543 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the State on Sunday while 6,522 discharges were made. With this, a total of 5.75 lakh positive cases have been reported in the State so far while 4.62 lakh of them are discharged.

A media bulletin issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that more than 1.04 lakh cases are active. A total of 79 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 8,582.

Besides this, 19 patients died due to non-COVID-19. A total of 835 patients have been admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals in the State.

A total of 67,857 tests were conducted on Sunday.

Of these, 26,049 were rapid antigen tests and the rest were RT PCR and other methods.