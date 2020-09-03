Highest single-day jump: State sees over 9,000 cases for third time

Rapid Antigen Test under way at Jayanagar Shopping Complex in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

03 September 2020 02:53 IST

113 new deaths; toll touches 5,950

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single-day increase of 9,860 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 3,61,341. With 113 new deaths, the toll touched 5,950. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.

This is the third time in the last week that the State reported over 9,000 cases. On August 27 as many 9,386 cases were reported, the highest ever on a single day. After that, 9,058 cases were reported on Tuesday (September 1) followed by 9,860 on Wednesday, the second consecutive day.

The number of discharges increased marginally on Wednesday with 6,287 persons walking out of hospitals. With this, the total number of recoveries rose to 2,60,913. Of the 94,459 active cases, 751 are being monitored in ICUs.

Advertising

Advertising

Bengaluru Urban also saw its biggest single-day increase with 3,420 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,512, This includes 93,563 discharges. With 32 new deaths, the death toll in Bengaluru Urban touched 2,037.

Total tests cross 30 lakh

With 73,317 tests including 38,735 rapid antigen tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in the State touched 30,52,794. This includes 21,21,117 RT-PCR tests. On Tuesday, for the first time, the number of tests in the State had crossed 80,000. As many as 83,670 tests including 51,987 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Apart from 3,420 in Bengaluru Urban, Wednesday’s caseload included 667 in Mysuru, 470 in Belagavi, 433 in Ballari, 414 in Dakshina Kannada, 357 in Tumakuru, 342 in Shivamogga, 327 in Dharwad, 321 in Davangere, 290 in Hassan, 282 in Koppal and 245 in Mandya. The other districts reported less than 200 cases.