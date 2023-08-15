Highest priority accorded to safety in train operations, says South Western Railway

August 15, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore has said that having achieved extraordinary growth in development of railway infrastructure and connectivity, the railway zone has accorded the highest priority to safety in train operations.

Delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour at Rail Soudha in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the zone has successfully commissioned over 200 km of new line and track doubling continuously for the last three years.

He said that the railway zone has recorded originating freight loading of over 46.7 million tonnes in the financial year 2022-23, which is the highest ever recorded by the zone. And, the gross revenue has crossed ₹8,071 crore which is also the highest ever, since its inception.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that during 2022-23, 23,874 RKM of tracks have been electrified, which is again the highest by the zone in a single year.

“SWR has achieved first place among all zonal railways in terms of Key Performance Indices (KPI) in 2022-23. SWR has been adjudged as the best performing railway zone during SwachchtaPakhwara 2022 by the Ministry of Railways,” he said.

He said that in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, the zone has registered gross originating revenue of ₹2,760 crore, which is 12% more than last year’s. The best ever passenger revenue per month (₹266 crore) has been registered in July 2023, he said.

On the initiatives towards environmental conservation and sustainability, he said that during 2023, solar panels of 442 kWp capacity have been installed, thereby increasing the total capacity of the zone to 5,348 kWp, which has resulted in savings of nearly ₹2 crore per annum on electricity charges.

During January to June 2023, incorporation of HOG system in 56 trains has resulted in savings of 53 lakh litres of HSD worth ₹42 crore, he said and added that the achievements of the railway zone have been due to the committed work of the workforce.

Additional General Manager of SWR U. Subba Rao and other senior officials were present.

On the occasion, children of SWRWWO High School enthralled the audience with their lively cultural programmes.

Later in the day, SWR Women Welfare Organisation (SWR-WWO), led by its president Vandana Srivastava, donated two RO+UV water purifiers, rechargeable torches and digital weighing machines to Central Hospital in Hubballi.

Ms. Vandana Srivastava also inaugurated the annexe building of SWR-WWO English Medium School on Gadag Road built at a cost of ₹44 lakh.