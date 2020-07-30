Highest number of new cases, discharges in a day in Karnataka

Bengaluru

30 July 2020

Deaths in Bengaluru cross 1,000

Karnataka on Thursday recorded the highest single-day rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as well as the highest number of discharges.

With 6,128 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, the total now stands at 1,18,632. The number of discharges on Thursday was 3,793, taking the total to 46,694.

An official in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the number of discharges was at an all-time high as the number of cases reported in the last one week to 10 days was crossing 5,000 mark a day. “There has been a huge increase in the number of tests conducted and most of the patients testing positive are asymptomatic and spend very few days in hospital. In the next few days also, we are expecting the number of discharges to be high,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in Bengaluru crossed 1,000 mark on Thursday. With 22 deaths reported on Thursday in Bengaluru, the total stands at 1,009. Meanwhile, across the State, 83 deaths were reported, taking the total to 2,230. Of the 83 deaths, 12 patients either passed away at their residence or were brought dead to hospital.

Active cases

Of the 69,700 active cases in the State, 620 patients are admitted in intensive care units. Of the 6,128 cases reported in Karnataka, 2,233 were from Bengaluru. Besides Bengaluru, in six districts the number of new cases crossed 200. Mysuru saw 430 new cases.