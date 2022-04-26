‘Karnataka Government will probe allegations of irregularities in recruitment of assistant professors’

Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had filed a case with the police soon after receiving a complaint

Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had filed a case with the police soon after receiving a complaint

Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the Karnataka Government will probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant professors in government colleges.

On April 26, the Minister told mediapersons in Hassan that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) filed a case with the police soon after receiving a complaint. The police have taken up the investigation. During the course of the investigation, more information would come out. “Whoever is involved in the irregularities will face action,” he said.

Regarding allegations of malpractice in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, the Minister said he would appreciate Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for swift action. “The Home Minister initiated an inquiry into the allegation and arrests had been made. The CID issued a notice to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to share information on the alleged scam, not as an accused. It was an effort to collect the relevant documents. Instead of making vague allegations, the MLA should have shared the information he had,” Mr. Ashwath Narayan said.

Answering a question on former Minister JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna’s comments, the Minister said, “Mr. Revanna does not know what education is. For him, constructing a few buildings is itself education. He has neither moral right nor qualification to comment on me. He does not know what changes we have introduced in the education system.”

The Minister was in Hassan to inaugurate a mega job fair organised by the Karnataka Skills Development Corporation.